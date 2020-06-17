WATCH: Crews Prepare to Remove Confederate War Memorial in Downtown Dallas

Work crews are preparing to remove the 60-foot-tall Confederate War Memorial at Pioneer Park Cemetery in downtown Dallas.

The monument, designed by Frank Teich and installed in Old City Park in 1897, was moved to Pioneer Cemetery in 1961. It was donated to the city by the Daughters of the Confederacy and has status as a Dallas landmark.

On Feb. 13, the City Council approved funding for the memorial's removal up to $480,000 -- the estimated cost is $396,000.

The city of Dallas obtained final permission to remove the memorial last Friday and it will be done, the city said, "in a manner consistent with care for works in our public art collection and the surrounding historic cemetery."

Jack Highberger, NBC 5 News

That's the same care given to the statue Robert E. Lee and the Confederate Soldier that was removed from Lee Park, now Turtle Creek Park, in 2017 and put into storage before being sold at auction. The statue, which was designed by Alexander P. Proctor, had been in place since 1936 and was donated to the city by the Southern Memorial Association.

Removal of the Confederate War Memorial requires several steps, including the setup and delivery of equipment and the building of scaffolding. It's not clear when the removal process will begin or how long it will take to complete.

The monument is described as follows: the central obelisk is 60 feet tall; four Confederate figures are 19 feet tall with the pedestals; and sculptures are marble with granite bases.

The cemetery is immediately north of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and adjacent to Pioneer Plaza.