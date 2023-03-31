Crews Free Young Girl Stuck in Storm Drain at Arlington School

Firefighters freed a young girl who was stuck in a storm drain for more than an hour outside an Arlington ISD elementary school Friday afternoon.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed crews outside Swift Elementary School on South Fielder Road. An Arlington ISD spokeswoman said a student there fell into a storm drain at about 3:30 p.m.

About an hour later, surrounded by first responders, the child was seen being freed from the drain. The student walked to a stretcher and was loaded onto an ambulance.

Arlington firefighters say she was taken to a hospital to be checked out but did not appear to be seriously hurt.

"The whole time she was in the storm drain, we had our crews down there and she was able to talk to us and respond," said Jeff Durand with Arlington Fire. "And like I said, when we got her unstuck, she was able to kind of get off the ground on her own power."

