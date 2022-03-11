dallas fire-rescue

Crews Extinguish Fire at Dallas High-Rise Apartments

Dallas Fire-Rescue put out a fire at the Manor House high-rise apartments Friday evening.

First responding crews observed black smoke coming from the top floor of the 25-story residential building located in the 1200 block of Commerce Street.

Firefighters said flames poured from a community room on the highest floor of the building.

The 2-alarm fire resulted in 80 firefighters being called to the scene.

The fire was out very quickly, but investigators say it may take some time to figure out what caused it.

No one was hurt and no apartment units were damaged.

