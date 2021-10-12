Crews Break Ground on New Hotel and Convention Center in Arlington

A new hotel and convention center is slated to open in Arlington in 2024.

Crews broke ground Tuesday on the 888 room Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center. It's expected to cost $550 million.

The new hotel will be located across from Live! by Loews, built on the former Texas Rangers' Lot J parking lot.

“Arlington continues to build on our incredible economic momentum, and today’s groundbreaking is another exciting example of our commitment to job creation and providing world-class amenities to our residents and visitors,” said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross.

Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center will feature:

888 guestrooms and suites

200,000 square feet of indoor meeting space

66,000 square feet of outdoor space, including an oversized event lawn

Five food and beverage outlets, including a three-meal indoor/outdoor restaurant featuring two wood-fire pizza ovens and homemade pasta made on-site and a soon-to-be-named third-party restaurant from a well-known restaurateur

1,550-space parking garage

Resort-style beach club with two pools, man-made beach, cabanas, fire pits and water slide

The Arlington Convention Center, also operated by Loews Hotels & Co, will be located within the hotel

Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center will be accessible to the 300-room Live! by Loews via a Sky Bridge. The two hotels combined will offer nearly 1,200 guestrooms and more than 300,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

“Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center will allow us to capitalize on what we do best – combine a unique meetings and events destination with a best-in-class leisure resort,” said Jonathan Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels & Co.