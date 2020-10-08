North Richland Hills

Crews Break Ground on Massive Urban Village Project in North Richland Hills

Plans include hundreds of homes, retail shops, restaurants and a green space.

By Alanna Quillen

Centurion American Development Group

On Thursday morning, crews are breaking ground on a massive 'urban village' project taking place in North Richland Hills.

City Point will sit on 52 acres at the site of the former North Hills Mall.

The mixed-use development will consist of approximately 366 single-family homes including bungalows, urban homes and townhomes. There will be 400-600 multifamily residences.

The developer, Centurion American, is also planning for restaurants, retail shops, an amenity center, a trail system and open green space.

Construction will be done in one phase and is expected to take seven years to complete.

Centurion American is also the developer of the revamped Statler Dallas hotel as well as master-planned communities like Collin Creek in Plano, The Riverwalk in Flower Mound, Entrada in Westlake, Mercer Crossing in Farmers Branch and Founders Parc in Euless.

North Richland HillsTarrant Countycity pointnorth hills mall
