Crews Battle Warehouse Fire in Grand Prairie

Firefighters are battling a warehouse fire in Grand Prairie that broke out Monday evening.
The 2-alarm fire is located in the 1200 block of West Trinity Boulevard, according to the fire chief.
The one-story commercial building is reportedly under construction.
The Grand Prairie released a photo as crews battled the fire.
Heavy smoke could be seen in the area.
Grand Prairie fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
Check back for updates as this is a developing story.