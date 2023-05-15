Grand Prairie

Crews Battle Warehouse Fire in Grand Prairie

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

Firefighters are battling a warehouse fire in Grand Prairie that broke out Monday evening.

The 2-alarm fire is located in the 1200 block of West Trinity Boulevard, according to the fire chief.

The one-story commercial building is reportedly under construction.

The Grand Prairie released a photo as crews battled the fire.

Grand Prairie Fire battled a commercial building fire on Monday night.

Heavy smoke could be seen in the area.

Grand Prairie fire officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

