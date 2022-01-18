Crews Battle Large Grass Fire in Ellis County

Multiple fire departments have responded to a large grass fire Tuesday afternoon in Ellis County.

Officials said the fire is located in the area of Grays Creek and Whitfill Road, south of Ennis.

At one point the fire covered at least 300 or 400 acres.

Ellis County officials said high winds risked spreading the fire toward structures, but the situation is now under control.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the fire and noticed at least one structure that was burned in the fire.