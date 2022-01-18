Ellis County

Crews Battle Large Grass Fire in Ellis County

Multiple fire departments have responded to a large grass fire Tuesday afternoon in Ellis County.
NBC 5 News

Multiple fire departments have responded to a large grass fire Tuesday afternoon in Ellis County.

Officials said the fire is located in the area of Grays Creek and Whitfill Road, south of Ennis.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

At one point the fire covered at least 300 or 400 acres.

Ellis County officials said high winds risked spreading the fire toward structures, but the situation is now under control.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

virtual learning 13 mins ago

Virtual Learning Returns as Schools Struggle With Rising COVID-19 Cases

coronavirus 42 mins ago

School Districts Continue to Cancel Classes Due to Surge in COVID-19

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the fire and noticed at least one structure that was burned in the fire.

This article tagged under:

Ellis County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us