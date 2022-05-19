Fort Worth

Crews Battle Large Fire at 3-Story Apartment Building in South Fort Worth

No injuries were reported in a large fire that damaged two dozen units of a 3-story apartment building Thursday evening in southern Fort Worth, firefighters say.
No injuries were reported in a large fire that damaged two dozen units of a 3-story apartment building Thursday evening in southern Fort Worth, firefighters say.

In a statement, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman said crews were first dispatched to an apartment fire shortly before 7 p.m. in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Way in South Fort Worth.

At one point firefighters were forced to move into a defensive position to keep the fire from spreading further, the spokesman said. An 8:45 p.m. update from the fire department said the fire was under control.

There have been no reported injuries, firefighters said.

Up to 24 units have been affected by fire or a combination of fire, smoke and water, the spokesman said. The number of residents displaced is not yet known but the American Red Cross was offering assistance to those in need.

Images shared with NBC 5 News showed flames and smoke soaring from the roof of what appeared to be multiple units.

No injuries were reported in a large fire that damaged two dozen units of a 3-story apartment building Thursday evening in southern Fort Worth, firefighters say.
No injuries were reported in a large fire that damaged two dozen units of a 3-story apartment building Thursday evening in southern Fort Worth, firefighters say.

It's not yet clear what sparked the fire. Crews will be investigating what caused it.

Emergency crews are asking people to avoid the area.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

