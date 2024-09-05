Crews battle fire at Dallas apartment complex

The Dallas Fire Department is fighting a fire at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Park Lane Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire at 1:23 p.m. and the fire went to 2 alarms shortly after at 1:32 p.m.

The incident is still ongoing, but no injuries have been reported, according to DFR.

