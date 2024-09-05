Dallas

Crews battle fire at Dallas apartment complex

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Dallas Fire Department is fighting a fire at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Park Lane Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire at 1:23 p.m. and the fire went to 2 alarms shortly after at 1:32 p.m.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The incident is still ongoing, but no injuries have been reported, according to DFR.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us