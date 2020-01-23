Fort Worth

Crews Battle Fire at West Fort Worth Barbecue Restaurant

NBC 5 News

Firefighters are responding Thursday morning to a fire at a barbecue restaurant in West Fort Worth.

The fire was reported about 4:40 a.m. at Spring Creek Barbeque located on the 8600 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.

A Fort Worth fire official said heavy smoke was billowing from the single-story building when first responders arrived at the scene.

Department officials said about 5:40 a.m. that the fire was under control.

There have been no reports of injuries as of this writing.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthspring creek barbeque
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us