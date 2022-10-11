Crews Battle Dallas Apartment Fire

Crews battled an apartment fire in far North Dallas Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:41 a.m. to an apartment complex located at 14100 Montfort Road.

Crews observed smoke and flames coming from the first floor of a building where investigators said the fire started.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, there were at least 3 people, a mother and her two children, inside the apartment when the fire began, but they were able to make it out safely.

The fire was accidental in nature and was the result of one of the children in the apartment playing with candles, according to investigators.

The fire was mostly contained to the apartment of origin, with some fire extension getting into the unit directly above; leaving at least two units uninhabitable.