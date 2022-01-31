The kitchen assembly line at Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County prepares food with military precision, but on Monday, 'military' was the secret ingredient.

Sailors from the USS Fort Worth delivered meals to Fort Worth veterans for Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County.

"That tradition of service, when we have the opportunity to connect with the local community, it's really special for us to experience that," USS Fort Worth Cmdr. Jeremiah Peterson said.

Peterson was among a group of sailors that delivered a meal to Navy veteran William Cook, who once served on the USNS Comfort.

"It was an honor," Cook said. "I'll never forget it."

"These men and women step up to serve all of us each and every day, and the same goes for our veterans," Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County Marketing & Communications Specialist Jordan Lyle said. "So for the two of them to come together, it's really special."

This was the second time crew members from the USS Fort Worth have served Meals on Wheels in their namesake city.

"The ship has got a great culture," Peterson said. "We carry the Fort Worth spirit of grit and tenacity, that's our ship's logo and we take that motto seriously."