Creative Ways for North Texans to Go Green and Celebrate Earth Day 2021

Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the environmental movement in 1970.

Senator Gaylord Nelson, a junior senator from Wisconsin, founded the holiday as a teach-in on college campuses, choosing April 22, a weekday between spring break and final exams, to increase student participation.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, organizations of all types are making it possible for North Texans to celebrate Earth Day this year. Here is a list of creative ways you can support environmental protection and go green in honor of Earth Day 2021.

American Airlines

In honor of Earth Day on April 22 and National Park Week from April 17 to April 25, American Airlines customers will have the opportunity to donate AAdvantage miles to the National Park Foundation through the airline’s new Miles for Our Planet initiative. Starting on April 17, AAdvantage members can donate their miles to organizations that protect and preserve our planet’s natural resources and help to combat climate change. The initiative made possible through the airline's new partnership with the National Park Foundation, which aims to encourage exploration of the natural wonders, historic sites, cultural treasures, and national parks across the country.

“The National Park Foundation helps protect some of the most treasured travel destinations in the United States and shares many of the priorities we have as a company,” Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer for American Airlines, said. “Like the National Park Foundation, we value exploration, sustainability and access for all to the experiences our world has to offer. We relish the chance to support their work, and we look forward to creating opportunities for our customers to do the same.”

Dallas Arboretum

Over Earth Day weekend, visitors can attend Artscape, an annual art festival at the Dallas Arboretum. The event will take place on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25. According to the Dallas Arboretum, approximately 85 fine art and craft artists from around the country will selling paintings, sculpture, hats, jewelry, photography, woodwork, and more at Pecan Grove from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local restaurants and market vendors will also provide food and products, and free beer, wine, and cider samples will be available in front of the DeGolyer House. Those who attend will also get a sneak peek at the ZimSculpt Marketplace in the center of Artscape, where a variety of sculpture and handmade items from more than 200 Zimbabwean artists will be on sale. ZimSculpt, a Zimbabwean stone sculpture exhibit, officially opens on May 1.

Dallas College Mountain View Campus

At Dallas College's Mountain View Campus, students, employees, and the public are invited to to experience a live, socially distanced drive-in concert celebrating Earth Day. The concert will feature Vocal Trash, a group of musicians and environmental activists who aim to bring people together using song and dance and make music in harmony with the environment, the college said. The green-minded group has performed at EarthX in Dallas and at other venues around the world. The concert will take place in the Walnut Hill parking lot at Dallas College North Lake Campus. Guests are encouraged to register in advance for this free event.

Don’t Mess With Texas Trash-Off

This year, Don't Mess With Texas is hosting a social media contest in celebration of Earth Day. Contestants can registering for their designated Trash-Off event that can occur between April 1 and April 30. Participants can post photos of themselves at their designated Trash-Off event on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram event using the hashtags #2021TrashOff and #KeepItCleanTX. There will be 10 winners chosen to receive a Don't Mess With Texas branded Yeti Cooler and stainless steel Yeti Rambler. Contestants can request supplies for their roadside cleanup by filling out a form online. For additional information, visit the Don't Mess With Texas and the Keep Texas Beautiful websites.

Dwell With Dignity

This nonprofit agency dedicated to creating comforting homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty is partnering with Districtt to provide a pre-Earth Day shopping event on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Districtt is a subscription service that offers designer-curated, sustainable furnishing on a monthly basis. Guests can shop Districtt furnishings in-person at the West Village pop-up shop, located at 3700 McKinney Avenue in Dallas. Those who attend can enjoy complimentary drinks by Ketel One Botanical, Baileys, Tanqueray Gin and tonic, and 10% of proceeds will benefit Dwell with Dignity.

EarthX Film Festival

EarthX, formerly Earth Day Texas, is hosting a 10-day virtual and in-person film festival. From April 16 to April 25, participants can watch the films in a drive-in setting at the Cedars District in Downtown Dallas, watch outdoors in Victory Park or Klyde Warren Park, or watch virtually on their televisions, computers, tablets, or phones. The hybrid festival will showcase films and media regarding conservation, climate change, science, the environment, and protecting the planet. The festival’s schedule and list of films can be found on the EarthX website.

Flower Mound Tree Giveaway

The Town of Flower Mound's Environmental Services Division is celebrating Earth Day with a tree giveaway. Multiple tree species will be available, including Mexican Plum, Redbud, and Shumard Red Oak. Trees will be available for pickup on Saturday, April 24 at Gerault Park, located at 1116 Gerault Road. Guests must register online in advance starting on Monday, April 19 at 9 a.m. Guests can arrive at their designated time with an ID showing Flower Mound residence and a copy of their registration form. Quantities are are limited to one tree per household and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is celebrating Earth Day for an entire week. Guests can join the museum on Facebook Live for a new activity every day, starting on April 20. According to the museum, these events will allow participants to learn about birds, snakes, turtles, light pollution, and more. The museum is also hosting a scavenger hunt during Earth Week. Guests can register for the scavenger hunt online, and a museum official will be in touch with additional information about the game.

Galleria Dallas

Galleria Dallas is celebrating Earth Day 2021 by teaming up with Octopus Energy and EarthX to create a month-long display that educates the public about the current environmental state of the planet. The exhibit also teaches guests about steps they can take to help reduce climate change. The exhibit is on display on Level 1 in front of Apple. A second piece of art called Glossed by Dallas-based artist Jessica Bell focuses on the everyday environmentalism that viewers can practice by reducing, reusing, and recycling the materials in their lives. The art piece was curated by Gossypion Investments and commissioned by Octopus Energy. Glossed can be seen on Level 1, next to Bachendorf’s and across from Gucci.

Healthy Hippie Café and Bar

The Healthy Hippie Café and Bar is hosting an Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 24. The plant-based, eco-friendly extravaganza will involve live music, classes, food, activities, guest speakers, raffles, giveaways, and more. The festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 6600 Denton Highway, Suite 210 in Watauga.

Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church

This Carrollton church is encouraging guests to celebrate Earth Day by dropping off donations for Metrocrest Services. According to the church, the Green Sanctuary team and the Community Garden committee is working to make Horizon more sustainable. Accepted donations include personal care products, diapers, wipes, and laundry detergent. Donations can be dropped off at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church on Saturday, April 24 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The church is located at 1641 West Hebron Parkway in Carrollton.

Keller Public Library

Guests are invited to celebrate Earth Day at a yoga event hosted by the Keller Public Library. Bring a yoga mat or blanket to the library and enjoy an Earth Day-themed yoga program, weather permitting. According to the Keller Public Library, the event is most enjoyed by children between the ages of two and six.

The library is also hosting a seed planting event for children ages five to 10 on Monday, April 19. Guests can pick up a grab-and-go kit with everything you need to grow basil from a seed. Kits will be available all day while supplies last.

Michael's Stores

Michael's is hosting two virtual Earth Day-themed events for children this week. On April 20, children can learn how to create their own terrarium in an online class at 4 p.m. Participants can either purchase the Creativity for Kids Grow N’ Glow Terrarium Kit or learn how to plant and grow a terrarium using a few supplies. Guests can request a booking or view the list of required materials on the Michael's website.

On Thursday, April 22, children can learn how to make their own Earth in an online class at 4 p.m. According to Michael's, children will make an "Earth Day Collage" by drawing a simplified earth as seen from space on a paper plate and filling it with layers of supplies from the Kid Made Modern Art & Craft Library. Additional information about supplies and booking is available on the Michael's website.

OSO Climbing Gyms Design District

This Dallas bouldering and fitness facility is partnering with I Am Lifted to clean up the Trinity Strand Trail. The local green space is located directly behind the gym, near Uptown Dallas in the Design District. The gym will provide trash bags so that guests can help to clean up litter and debris on the trail. The event is set to take place on Thursday, April 22 at 6 p.m. at 1330 Conant Street.

Overture Plano

This Plano apartment complex is inviting guests to celebrate Earth Day by taking a tour around our community and grabbing a plant to go. At 4:30 p.m. on April 22, the apartment complex will host a tree dedication ceremony honoring those who have been impacted by COVID-19. Guests are invited to mix and mingle at 5 p.m. following the ceremony. To RSVP for the event, email overtureplano@greystar.com or call 469-606-1212.

Painting With a Twist

This painting studio in Grapevine is hosting an Earth Day-themed class from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday. According to Painting With a Twist, the event is suitable for those age 13 and up, and no art experience is necessary. The studio will provide all art supplies and instructions. An artist will walk guests through this painting step-by-step, so guests will take home their own completed and dried custom work of Earth Day-themed art.

Sci-Tech Discovery Center

The Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco is celebrating Earth Day with events for children from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. The museum, located at 8004 North Dallas Parkway, will host a table top activity using the NISE kit in honor of Earth Day. To learn more, visit the Sci-Tech Discovery Center's website.

The Shops at Highland Village

The Shops at Highland Village are celebrating Earth Day by providing free shedding services to local residents. The Magic Shred truck will be at the Shops on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. near Shoal Creek Tavern on Chinn Chapel Road. According to the Shops at Highland Village, shredding paper reduces waste in landfills and can be recycled instead. The Shops said this event is free to all local residents and is intended for personal documents not business paperwork.

Virtual Run Challenge

The annual Virtual Run Challenge is back in 2021, encouraging participants to see how many times they can run 24,901 miles, the distance of the Earth's equator, during Earth Month. In April 2019, participants ran more than 26,528 miles, while in April 2020, they completed more than 51,023 miles. According to the Virtual Run Challenge, at least 415 participants must commit to run at least 2 miles a day for the month of April to make it around the Equator at least once. For more information or to join the challenge, visit the Virtual Run Challenge's website.

Whole Earth Provision Co.

For the entire month of April, shoppers at any Whole Earth Provision Co. can also help support Texas State Parks at the checkout counter. The Texas-based travel, adventure, and nature store is holding a drive at all six store locations across the state, and will use all funds collected during to help pay for the day-to-day operational expenses of state parks. According to Whole Earth Provision Co., these expenses include enhanced visitor programs, park trail maps, and facilities maintenance. For a donation of $20 or more, customers will receive a $5 Texas State Parks gift card, good for fees or purchases at any Texas State Park. For a donation of $50 or more, customers receive a Whole Earth branded Nalgene 32oz bottle and a $5 Texas State Parks gift card. For a donation of $100 or more, customers will receive an exclusive Ft. Lonesome custom Texas Patch, the Nalgene water bottle, and the gift card. Donations of any amount will be accepted, but donations cannot be accepted online. For more information, visit the Whole Earth Provision Co. website.

Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen

The owners of Wicked BOLD Chocolate are opening a new restaurant in the Flower Mound area the day after Earth Day. Deric and Brooklyn Cahill, a Dallas-based couple who lead a plant-based, alcohol-free lifestyle, are opening Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen on April 23. The restaurant will offer plant-based charcuterie boards, nonalcoholic cocktails, Wicked BOLD chocolates, and more. Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen will open from noon to 8 p.m. at 3343 Long Prairie Road, Suite 3347.

Women’s Council of Realtors

The Women's Council of Realtors of Collin County is celebrating Earth Day with a networking event and scavenger hunt at Inspiration, an award-winning Master Planned Community. The event will allow guests to learn tips for a keeping a green home, discover this beautiful community, and the benefits of The Women's Council of Realtors of Collin County. The event, which will feature food, prizes, and a community tour, will take place at 1715 Inspiration Boulevard in St. Paul, Texas, on Thursday at 11 a.m.