Crash of stolen Addison airplane was intentional, officials say

A small plane crash near the Texas-Oklahoma border has been declared intentional.

The Fannin County Justice of the Peace ruled the pilot's death a suicide.

Officials said Logan James stole the single-engine Cessna from the ATP Flight School at Addison Airport last week. Officials said he intentionally crashed the plane into a field about 80 minutes later.

James was the only person on board the aircraft when it crashed.

While talking with air traffic controllers, James said he was going to cease communications.

"At right about now, you'll realize I'm not going to listen to y'all's instructions. And I'm just heading to east Texas … I'm going to pull the Comm 1 circuit breaker and Comm 2 circuit breaker, soon as I unkey the mic."

The NTSB is still investigating the crash.