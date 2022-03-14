Crash Involving Semi-Truck Turns Deadly in Grand Prairie

Two people are dead after a major crash involving a semi-truck occurred Monday in Grand Prairie.

Investigators said the crash happened along US 287 between FM 661 and Prairie Ridge Road at approximately 12:00 p.m.

Officers said the driver of the semi-truck was approaching congested traffic due to construction and failed to control the speed of the truck, slamming into three other cars.

The drivers of two of the vehicles, both adult males, were pronounced deceased on the scene. Occupants from the third vehicle were not injured.