Northbound Lanes of Interstate 35E in Carrollton Reopen After Lengthy Closure

35E-frankford-road-truck-crash
TxDOT

A crash involving a red pickup, then a disabled vehicle, backed up traffic for hours along northbound Interstate 35E north of the President George Bush Turnpike Thursday afternoon.

From Texas Department of Transportation cameras, it appeared a truck somehow ended up on a guardrail on an overpass north of Frankford Road.

The crash closed the northbound lanes on I-35E and slowed traffic on the PGBT.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 8 mins ago

#SomethingGood: 2020 Calendar to Benefit Dancers and Pets

McKinney 7 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Officials in Carrollton said the crash involved only one vehicle. It was not clear what caused the crash.

There were injuries reported, but the severity of those injuries are not yet known.

Following the crash involving the truck, officials said a disabled vehicle on the northbound side of I-35E caused further delays, before traffic finally started to flow regularly.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us