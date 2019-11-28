Northbound Lanes of Interstate 35E in Carrollton Reopen After Lengthy Closure

A crash involving a red pickup, then a disabled vehicle, backed up traffic for hours along northbound Interstate 35E north of the President George Bush Turnpike Thursday afternoon.

From Texas Department of Transportation cameras, it appeared a truck somehow ended up on a guardrail on an overpass north of Frankford Road.

The crash closed the northbound lanes on I-35E and slowed traffic on the PGBT.

Officials in Carrollton said the crash involved only one vehicle. It was not clear what caused the crash.

There were injuries reported, but the severity of those injuries are not yet known.

Following the crash involving the truck, officials said a disabled vehicle on the northbound side of I-35E caused further delays, before traffic finally started to flow regularly.