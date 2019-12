A portion of Interstate 35W was closed in Denton County after a crash Monday morning.

The crash was reported about 4 a.m. along southbound I-35W between Farm-to-Market Road 2449 and Crawford Road.

Traffic was forced to exit at FM 2449 and re-enter the highway through John Paine.

The highway reopened at about 7:30 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety cameras showed.

No other details were available.