Coyotes spotted roaming a Lewisville neighborhood

Residents say they're concerned about a pack of coyotes roaming close to homes in a Lewisville neighborhood.

The coyotes were caught on camera in the early morning hours along Rockbrook Drive.

Experts say there's good reason for concern because coyotes can go after pets and sometimes even children.

"They can be vicious. They're not very big though. You know so if a human and a coyote got into a fight, chances are the humans are going to win. But if there's multiple you know a pack of coyotes can be quite dangerous," said Randall Kennedy of Dallas-Fort Worth Wildlife Control.

Experts say the sightings are common because the animals are probably looking for food. That's why it's so important to never leave food, water or trash out -- because all of those things can attract coyotes.