Residents of an Arlington neighborhood are expressing concern after two coyotes were seen on camera killing their cat.

The video shared with NBC 5 shows a woman's cat walking outside at night when two coyotes suddenly attacked it.

The attack happened near Kiowa and North Davis drives. Neighbors say that several cats have been attacked in this area.

The City of Arlington said they received one report of a coyote attacking stray cats on Kiowa Drive, and they encourage residents to make online reports of coyote sightings.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Residents Carolyn Hagan and Shirley Mattheus expressed concern not only for other pets but for children in the neighborhood too, especially during Halloween.

"Sometimes it's nine, 10 o'clock, 11 o'clock at night that I have kids in the neighborhood trick-or-treating," Mattheus said. "This is the time the animal comes out."

City officials say that Arlington Animal Services officers have done some patrolling in that neighborhood, but that they they don't "typically remove urban wildlife unless there is a public health threat."

Arlington residents can view a map of coyote sightings here and make a report of their own sighting by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.