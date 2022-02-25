Cowtown Marathon Races Still on; Announcement to Come

For now, all Cowtown races are set to start as scheduled this weekend in Fort Worth.

But potential freezing rain, coupled with below-freezing temperatures to start the day on Saturday, have left open the possibility that event organizers could delay, reschedule, or adjust the 5K and 10K distance races.

The 10K race is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, and the 5K race is scheduled to follow at 8:30 a.m.

Cowtown officials are expected to make an announcement at noon on Friday regarding any potential changes.

“The safety of Cowtown runners, volunteers and spectators is our top priority. The Texas weather is challenging all of us this weekend,” said Heidi Swartz, Cowtown Executive Director, in a statement.

The longer distance races – the half marathon, the marathon, and the ultramarathon – scheduled for Sunday morning are not expected to be impacted by the weather.

Times for the Cowtown Marathon’s Health and Wellness Expo on Friday is shifting to later in the day to allow for an improvement of road conditions and travel to and from Will Rogers, organizers said. The expo now will run from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.