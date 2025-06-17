Fort Worth is home to the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, the only museum in the world dedicated to honoring and celebrating the legacy of women who shaped the West.

A $19-million,16,000-square-foot expansion announced Monday will further its mission to showcase the contributions of cowgirls.

"This expansion is not just about more space—it’s about deepening our storytelling, honoring Western women in more immersive ways, and creating unforgettable experiences for our visitors,” said the museum's executive director, Pat Riley, in a news release. “We are thrilled to welcome the community to a space that reflects the bold spirit of the cowgirl—innovative, fearless, and inspiring.”

Here are a few highlights:

A new entrance will face the Dickies Arena to improve visibility and accessibility for guests.

A fully functioning carousel will be the centerpiece of the museum.

A new fashion gallery will showcase iconic western wear and the evolution of cowgirl style.

A photo gallery will spotlight imagery that chronicles the lives of legacy of cowgirls.

An enlarged event space will allow for up to 250 guests for private and public functions.

The museum hired Projectiles, a firm in Paris, France, as the architect. Two Fort Worth-based firms are also on the project. EwingCole is the architect of record. Linbeck Construction is the general contractor.

“Linbeck is thrilled to once again to partner with the Cowgirl on their exciting expansion, having had the privilege of constructing the original facility they now call home,” said Linbeck president Thomas Cole in a news release. “Linbeck is truly ecstatic to help advance the Museum’s mission and create a lasting impact for visitors and honorees alike.”

A grand opening is planned for November 2026.

About the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame:

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience, and independence that helped shape the West. Established in 1975, the Museum is considered an invaluable national educational resource for its exhibits, research library, and rare photograph collection. The Museum is in Fort Worth’s Cultural District at 1720 Gendy Street and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults (12+); $7 for seniors (65+) and military; $4 for children (ages 3-12) and children 3 and under free with paid admission.