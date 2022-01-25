Cowboys' Micah Parsons Named PFWA Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year

Dallas Cowboys player Micah Parsons is collecting more trophies. The rookie linebacker has been named PFWA's Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Parsons, the 12th selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, played in and started 16 games in his rookie season. In those games, he had 13 sacks and tied for an NFL-best 20 tackles for a loss. He had 59 solo tackles and another 20 tackles were assisted. He also forced three fumbles.

The PFWA said Parsons is the third Cowboys player selected as their Rookie of the Year (Tony Dorsett in 1977, Ezekiel Elliott in 2016) and the first to receive Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who was third in receiving touchdowns with 13 and fourth in receiving yards with 1,455, the most ever by a rookie in the Super Bowl era, was named the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

After the selections were announced, Parsons tweeted a simple one-line message to his fans on Twitter.

God is amazing! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 25, 2022

The winner is selected by a vote of the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA). Here is more on the writers' selection from PFWA.

