Cowboys defensive injuries spur talk, speculation about weeks to come

With Thursday night’s win against the Giants still fresh on many minds, the talk of the town, or at the least the talk in the 105.3 The Fan studio Friday was a successful defense.

“I’m with you. The run defense for the Cowboys was much, much better. Now can they carry that over against a team that’s going to challenge you in Justin Fields and a running quarterback?” said Zach Wolchuk.

It’s a challenge that perhaps grew more challenging with Friday’s news that linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will miss field time, sidelined with injuries sustained Thursday night.

“This is the difficult part about the National Football League. When you get going in a season, you know there are going to be injuries,” said former Cowboys Scout Bryan Broaddus.

Broaddus said while next week, and possibly more, won’t be easy, the team will have prepared.

“They’ll have guys available ready to go. Will it be the quality and the level of what you’re losing? Probably not. But still, it’s just part of the thing, and you know it and you move forward with it,” he said.

How that will impact a season in which fans have already expressed disappointment remains to be seen. But while everyone’s entitled to their own opinions, Broaddus says the team will have to remain focused on the game ahead no matter who is in play.

“You’ve got to do what you believe in and continue on those paths. You can’t let outside influences take over how you’re going to manage your team,” he said.