santa claus

COVID-Friendly Santa Claus Arrives in North Texas

Children can still pose for pics with St. Nick during the pandemic this holiday season

NBC 5 News

It's a Santa Claus snow globe!

David Lewis began his career as Santa in 2012 at Irving Mall.

Now, all these years later, he was trying to figure out a way to still bring joy to North Texas children, while being extra careful during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 16

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

October tornadoes 4 mins ago

Parts of Dallas Damaged By Tornado Fully Restored, Work Ahead for Others

He decided to use a giant, inflatable snow globe - essentially a big bubble he can be inside of while kids can still get their picture with the jolly old elf this year.

Santa (Lewis) says one of his reindeer save him the idea.

"Santa's biggest issue has been to just keep from being part of the problem," Santa (Lewis) said. "this is as close as we can get without contact. We can high-five."

Santa made a visit to Dallas Saturday to visit a few lucky kids and to test out the new idea.

And the kids seemed to like it.

For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

santa clausDallascoronaviruslocal news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us