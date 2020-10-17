COVID-Friendly Santa Claus Arrives in North Texas

It's a Santa Claus snow globe!

David Lewis began his career as Santa in 2012 at Irving Mall.

Now, all these years later, he was trying to figure out a way to still bring joy to North Texas children, while being extra careful during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He decided to use a giant, inflatable snow globe - essentially a big bubble he can be inside of while kids can still get their picture with the jolly old elf this year.

Santa (Lewis) says one of his reindeer save him the idea.

"Santa's biggest issue has been to just keep from being part of the problem," Santa (Lewis) said. "this is as close as we can get without contact. We can high-five."

Santa made a visit to Dallas Saturday to visit a few lucky kids and to test out the new idea.

And the kids seemed to like it.

