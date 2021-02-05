COVID-19 Vaccine Providers in North Texas to Receive More Than 110K First Doses Next Week

Coronavirus vaccine providers in North Texas will receive a combined 110,825 first doses next week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Texas is slated to get 401,750 first doses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the week of Feb. 8, with an additional 330,925 second doses for people who received their first shots in recent weeks. DSHS said it was working with health care providers to ensure people receive their second dose in a timely fashion.

Of the 19 hubs in North Texas, six are in Dallas County, four are in Collin County, three are in Tarrant County and there is one each in Denton, Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Navarro and Parker counties.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Collin County is slated to receive 10,600 first doses of the vaccine distributed between its four hub providers: the Allen Fire Department, Baylor Scott & White Plano, Collin County Health Care Services and the McKinney Fire Department.

The six hubs in Dallas County will receive a total of 41,325 first doses. The county's hubs are Baylor University Medical Center, the city of Dallas, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Parkland Hospital, UT Southwestern Medical Center and the city of Garland Health Department.

Tarrant County's three hubs, the Arlington Fire Department, Tarrant County Public Health and Texas Health, will split a combined 23,750 first doses.

Denton County Public Health will receive 9,750 after opening a large-scale vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway last week.

TMC Bonham Hospital in Fannin County will receive 975 first doses; the Corsicana-Navarro Public Health District will get 1,500; and the Parker County Hospital District in Weatherford will receive 1,950, according to DSHS.

Two new hubs in North Texas are opening in Ellis and Johnson counties next week. Baylor Scott White Waxahachie will receive 2,500 first doses and the Cleburne Fire Department will get 1,000.

In addition to the 19 vaccine hubs in North Texas and 85 statewide, shots will go to hundreds of smaller providers, like pharmacies and hospitals, in 135 different counties.

The number of first doses the state received is lower than last week because of a one-time surge in the vaccine. First, the federal government provided a 30% increase in the number of Moderna doses last week. Second, there was a one-time return of 126,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine set aside for long-term care facilities. The initial distribution was overestimated, so some doses were being returned to the states, DSHS said.

DSHS is encouraging vaccine distributors to make accommodations for people 75 and older, who remain at high risk from COVID-19.

Individuals should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose within six weeks of getting the first.

Texas providers have administered nearly 2.9 million doses of vaccine. More than 2.2 million people have received at least one dose, and nearly 670,000 have been fully vaccinated.

The vaccine has been administered to residents of all 254 counties, according to DSHS.

The state said there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week.

Johnson & Johnson Thursday filed with the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization to distribute its single-dose vaccine. The FDA will consider that application over the next few weeks.

To find out more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.