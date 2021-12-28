COVID-19 Testing Efforts Expand in Tarrant County to Meet Spike in Demand

In response to the increased demand for COVID-19 testing, Tarrant County officials have expanded hours and days of operation for some sites.

Beginning on Wednesday, the following Tarrant County Public Health contracted sites will begin operating seven days a week. They will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year Day.

Ben Thanh Market

1818 E Pioneer Parkway Ste., 100

Arlington, 76010

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Northeast Annex

837 Brown Trail

Bedford, 76022

Wednesday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Resource Connection – Parking Lot D

1500 Circle Drive

Fort Worth, 76119

Wednesday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re certainly seeing a huge demand in testing, people wanting to get tested. A lot of people are starting to come back positive as well,” Tarrant County Public Health director Vinny Taneja said Tuesday.

According to Taneja, the current positivity rate in Tarrant County is 18.3%. Before the holidays, the rate was around 8%. He said there were 407 COVID-19 confirmed patients in the county’s hospitals as of Tuesday, which is about 10% of hospital capacity. Of those 83 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care, he added.

In addition to the current testing site at the TEXRail North Side Station at 3001 Decatur Avenue in Fort Worth, the city opened new testing sites which will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Fort Worth ISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse and the Como Community Center.

The testing sites operated by the city of Fort Worth are free and open to people with or without insurance. Appointments are not needed, according to Jason Pittman with the city of Fort Worth.

“We’ve seen some people that probably are sick and some people want to get tested just to be safe before they around with loved ones,” Pittman said. “I think people are just a little worried about all the time off and all the gatherings, so they’re just trying to be proactive.”

The schedule for the new Fort Worth sites:

Tuesdays

FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8 - 11:30 a.m.

Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1 - 4:30 p.m.

Thursdays

FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8 - 11:30 a.m.

Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1 - 4:30 p.m.