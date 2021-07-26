COVID-19

COVID-19 Hospitalizations on the Rise in TSA-E Once Again: DFW Hospital Council

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Texas is rising once again.

According to the DFW Hospital Council, more than 1,100 people are fighting COVID-19 complications as of Saturday, July 24.

The DFW Hospital Council said Tarrant County has 401 patients as of Saturday, making it the county with the most hospitalizations in TSA-E.

TSA-E, or Trauma Service Area E, is comprised of 19 counties, including Cooke, Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, and Wise counties.

Dallas County had 336 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of last week.

Dallas County also averaged 600 to 800 positive COVID-19 cases a day, according to DFW Hospital Council.

