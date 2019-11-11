Courtesy Patrol Braves Frigid Weather to Help Stranded Drivers

By Scott Gordon

For first responders and anyone who works outside, the frigid temperatures can make it downright miserable.

The Tarrant County Courtesy Patrol helps stranded drivers – no matter what the weather.

"It is chilly but you just learn to deal with it," said courtesy patrol operator Andy Felps. "(We) still have to do the job. That's what we get paid for."

Felps and his partner William Stout criss-crossed the county's highways Monday evening helping drivers who were broken down.

Maybe it was a flat tire. Or an empty gas tank. The patrol came to the rescue.

They don't charge anything. The service is paid for by a small portion of auto registration fees.

With cold winds blowing in from the North, the conditions made doing anything outside a challenge.

"Once you get past knowing where your fingers are when they're numb, it's just second-nature," Stout said.

The courtesy patrol is operated by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office with a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.

