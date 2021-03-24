Court Upholds Fort Worth ISD's Firing of Teacher Who Labeled Students as ‘Illegal' in Tweets

A Texas appeals court upheld Fort Worth ISD's decision to fire a teacher who tweeted to President Donald Trump that her high school was full of students who were in the country illegally.

The 250th District Court of Travis County on Tuesday upheld the 2019 firing of Georgia Clark, who taught English at Carter-Riverside High School.

Clark had tweeted the school had been "taken over" by "illegal students from Mexico" and that Trump was elected "on the promise that a wall would be built in order to protect our borders." The tweets were later deleted.

"The District is pleased that Judge Catherine A. Mauzy recognized the importance of the Board's ability to make employment decisions in the best interests of its students and school community," a Fort Worth ISD news release said.

Clark can appeal with the 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin within 30 days of the ruling.