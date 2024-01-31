Court records reveal how Plano Police say a private school teacher ‘groomed' a student

Warning: This article contains explicit and graphic details of sexual allegations. Reader discretion is advised.

Collin County court documents reveal disturbing messages a teacher in Plano is accused of sending a 15-year-old female student.

Police say the private school teacher’s actions escalated from sexually inappropriate messages to fondling the girl at school.

Jacob Thomas Allred, 32, showed a big smile for his mugshot on Jan. 30, despite the serious accusations leveled against him.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The former teacher at Great Lakes Academy on Custer Road in Plano is charged with child grooming, a third-degree felony.

The alleged victim and her parents reported the allegations to Plano police on Jan. 8, according to PPD.

The teen alleges Allred expressed ‘he had feelings for her’ and then sought her out on the messaging app Discord where the inappropriate communication escalated.

“We did find that there were inappropriate messages,“ said Jennifer Chapman, spokeswoman for the Plano Police Department. “It was enough evidence that a judge agreed and issued the warrant for his arrest.”

The alleged conduct took place from October to December 2023.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Allred began asking the girl ‘what kind of underwear she was wearing,’ requested she wear ‘leggings that fit her tightly,’ and ‘tell her she should masturbate to him.’

Allred also asked if she would date him, adding he could not wait to kiss her and would explain how to kiss.

Allred allegedly asked the teen if she would have sex with him, but cautioned her not to tell anybody or he would get in trouble, according to the document.

“Information that an educator should not be asking somebody that age,” said Chapman.

Allred’s conduct turned physical, according to the affidavit, including touching the girl under her desk during class and sexually assaulting her.

Allred reportedly told another student about his inappropriate sexual contact with the girl.

That male student told police he didn’t report it because he didn’t want his favorite teacher to get in trouble, according to the affidavit.

Marjolein J. Borsten, the founder of Great Lakes provided NBC 5 with the following statement:

"As trusted educators charged with protecting the safety and well-being of our students, we take seriously our roles in fostering a safe, positive, and nurturing environment. We are shocked and deeply disappointed to learn of the alleged violations made by a former employee of Great Lakes Academy.

To protect the privacy of those involved, and as this is an active and ongoing investigation, we cannot provide additional information. We hold our employees to the highest standards and expect them to model the same behaviors built on respect, empathy, and accountability that we ask of our students. We have zero tolerance for any act that threatens or undermines this mission."

Borsten would not respond to NBC 5’s questions about Allred’s employment history, status or what steps the school has taken amid the allegations and arrest, stating:

"We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and remain committed to supporting our students, faculty, and staff in any way we can. Because this is both a legal and personnel matter, it would not be appropriate for us to share additional details."

Child grooming, a third-degree felony, went into effect last fall applies to an adult who knowingly persuades, entices, coerces or attempts to persuade, entice or coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity.

“The state has that charge now, we’re able to use it and it’s effective for us and we want anyone who is grooming a child to know that this is an option for us,” said Chapman.

It is not yet known if Allred will face additional charges.

He bonded out on Jan. 30, the same day as his arrest.

Details on bond and whether he has an attorney were not immediately available in online jail records.

NBC 5 tried to reach Allred by phone but has not heard back.

Asked what she makes of Allred’s grinning mugshot, Chapman says, "Typically when they do take mugshots, they ask them not to smile so I am surprised that he was not asked to retake the photo."

According to the TEA’s website, Thomas has been a certified English Language Arts and Reading teacher since 2020 and an ESL teacher since 2021 for 7-12 graders.

The Plano Police Department’s special victim’s unit encourages anyone with information on this case or anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Allred to contact their tip line at 972-941-2044.