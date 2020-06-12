Court Clears Way for Dallas to Remove Confederate War Memorial

Late Friday night, a state of Texas appeals court cleared the way for the city of Dallas to remove a Confederate war memorial in Pioneer Park.

Earlier in the week, the city filed an emergency motion, asking a judge to remove a temporary injunction, which would allow for the removal of the monument in downtown.

The memorial near City Hall has been at the center of court debates for years.

In the initial request, which was approved Friday night, the city cites other Confederate monuments that have been vandalized and even destroyed around the country. In an effort to preserve the 122-year-old Frank Teitch sculpture, the city asked to remove the monument, so it can be stored and used for historical purposes.

The city also stated that the monument stands over 65-feet-tall and if protesters were able to topple the monument, it could seriously injure anyone standing nearby at the time.

With the approval to remove the monument late Friday, it's unclear when contractors will be brought in to start that process. However, the Dallas city attorney stated in the document that a contractor had been secured for the removal process, and has assured city officials that the monument can be removed and stored without damage, and if any damage did happen, they would be able to repair the monument.