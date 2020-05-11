Couple’s Death in Parker County Investigated as Murder, Suicide

The deaths of two people in Parker County are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide according to county officials.

The bodies of 56-year-old Rhonda Renee Sears and 60-year-old John Charles Sears were found Sunday evening outside their resdience along the 300 block of RT Lane in Weatherford.

Sheriff’s Deputy and Public Information Officer Danie Huffman said deputies responded to a shots-fired call shortly before 9 p.m. and found the couple on the ground outside the home.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of these individuals,” Huffman said. “The address shows to have a prior history which is part of the active investigation. As a matter of policy, we do not release prior histories regarding active cases.”

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office releaded the couple's identities and said Rhonda Sears died of homicidal violence with her cause of death being "gunshot and shotgun wounds." The medical examiner listed John Sears' cause of death as a suicide, the result of a gunshot wound to the head.

Huffman said, due to the ongoing investigation, no further details about the case will be publicly released.