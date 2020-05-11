Parker County

Couple’s Death in Parker County Investigated as Murder, Suicide

Bodies of man, woman found outside their rural home near Weatherford

Parker county alguaciles del condado

The deaths of two people in Parker County are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide according to county officials.

The bodies of 56-year-old Rhonda Renee Sears and 60-year-old John Charles Sears were found Sunday evening outside their resdience along the 300 block of RT Lane in Weatherford.

Sheriff’s Deputy and Public Information Officer Danie Huffman said deputies responded to a shots-fired call shortly before 9 p.m. and found the couple on the ground outside the home.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus May 8

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 8

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of these individuals,” Huffman said. “The address shows to have a prior history which is part of the active investigation. As a matter of policy, we do not release prior histories regarding active cases.”

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office releaded the couple's identities and said Rhonda Sears died of homicidal violence with her cause of death being "gunshot and shotgun wounds." The medical examiner listed John Sears' cause of death as a suicide, the result of a gunshot wound to the head.

Huffman said, due to the ongoing investigation, no further details about the case will be publicly released.

This article tagged under:

Parker CountyWeatherford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us