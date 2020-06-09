Couple Evacuates Home, Escapes House Fire With 2 Dogs Unharmed

An older couple and their two dogs are safe after evacuating their Far North Dallas home Tuesday morning when they spotted flames spreading through the back of the residence.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they notified of a fire at a home on the 17600 block of Woods Edge Drive shortly before noon and arrived minutes later to find smoke and flames shooting through the two-story residence's roof.

The residents told officials one of them said they spotted flames coming from the back of the home and that they quickly grabbed their dogs and got out of the house before calling 911.

Fire officials said the flames quickly spread into, and throughout, the entire attic before making its way down the frame of the home, leaving behind significant damage.

There have been no injuries reported; DFR said firefighters battling the fire in high outdoor temperatures were circulated to make sure they weren't overcome by heat.

According to officials, suppression efforts by firefighters were mostly defensive in nature, as the second and third alarm requests were transmitted to help mitigate the situation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is not yet known.