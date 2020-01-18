Dallas

Couple Escape House Fire in Far North Dallas

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire

A couple escaped a house fire early Saturday in the 6200 block of Southern Knoll Drive.

A couple was able to escape early Saturday when their house caught fire in Far North Dallas, officials say. 

Smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the home in the 6200 block of Southern Knoll Drive when firefighters arrived about 1:15 a.m. 

The homeowners were in the house when the husband noticed a flicker while watching television. He checked around the house and saw fire coming from near his hobby room at the back of the home, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said. 

The wife was taken to a local hospital as a precaution for unrelated medical reasons, Evans said. 

Investigators think the fire began near the hobby room, but have not determined the cause. 

Dallasfire
