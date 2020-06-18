Country Music Venue Billy Bob's Texas Reopens Thursday, Live Music Returns Monday

Fort Worth country music bar Billy Bob's Texas is once again open to the public and plans to begin concerts on July 2.

While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's "Open Texas" plan reached phase 3, allowing bars to now open at 50%, Billy Bob's said they will limit itself to half of that restricted capacity.

Billy Bob's opened to the public Thursday and will allow live bands to play as soon as June 22. The venue first closed to the public on March 24 and has rescheduled or canceled all concerts since.

During the shutdown for the pandemic, management said they took the opportunity to make some general improvements inside the hall, including to the kitchen and some restrooms, that would have been "nearly impossible" while being open for business.

During the venue's first week of reopening, they'll only be open in the day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The three upcoming concerts scheduled for July 2-4 will be limited to 1,500 tickets, 1,000 of which will be in socially-distanced reserved seating.

The bar's safety guidelines include checking guests and employees for high temperatures, social-distancing markers and available hand sanitizer.

Billy Bob's did not mention any guidelines regarding face masks or face coverings for guests, however. Its rules state that all customer-facing team members must wear face masks.