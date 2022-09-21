Countdown to Christmas: Santa Now Taking Reservations at Galleria Dallas

It's the countdown to Christmas! We're less than 100 days until the big holiday and Santa himself is already making plans.

Galleria Dallas has opened reservations for pictures with the big man at Santaland. Click here to book a day and time by selecting the ‘Get Tickets’ button below Santaland Express on the web page.

Santa visits will begin on Nov. 18th.

The mall has transformed the experience this year to lessen wait times and offer new technology, new scenes, and new experiences, including a Spanish-speaking Santa.

Spanish-speaking Santa will be available for appointments on the evenings of Dec. 1, 8, and 15.

The reservation system has been enhanced to lessen wait times this holiday. It also allows for a new walk-up virtual queue for last-minute guests.

The Santa Cares event will also return on Dec. 18 for families with children on the spectrum or with special needs.

The Santaland experience will be similar to last year, where children will be transported to the North Pole via the Santaland Express. The conductor shares holiday stories while new scenery flashes by the train windows. Kids are then taken through a wintery wonderland to Santa.

Galleria Dallas

Reservations are also open right now for the SNOWDAY photo experience at the Galleria Dallas, which will also kick off on Nov. 18.

Santaland will be open from November 18 to December 24, and SNOWDAY will remain open until January 8, 2023. Santaland visits start at $24.97 for a family of 2 or $39.95 for a family of 4.

Visiting SNOWDAY starts at $21.99 per adult and $9.99 per child. Combo tickets are also available. Click here for details.