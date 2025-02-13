Council approves $2.5 million for additional homelessness response

The Dallas City Council signaled its support for continuing funding for housing assistance to help place people experiencing chronic homelessness in permanent residences.

The "Street to Home" program, launched last summer by Housing Forward, a nonprofit that coordinates outreach and support for homeless populations in Collin and Dallas counties, aims to provide stable housing solutions.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

City Manager Kim Tolbert said the $2.5 million in funding will help meet the immediate need of keeping people housed and moving them off the streets.

"We realize it's going to take some additional partnerships," Tolbert said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

District 2 Council Member Jesse Moreno attempted to lower the amount to $1 million, saying he had not seen enough results from the effort.

"We can go outside right now and see our chronically homeless still suffering on our streets that were not helped through housing first," Moreno said.

The initial round of "Street to Home" targeted three downtown sectors in August and September 2024, with the goal of housing 100 people in 100 days.

Moreno, District 12 Council Member Cara Mendelsohn and Mayor Eric Johnson voted against the funding.

Tolbert said she plans to meet with Dallas County Commissioner Andy Sommerman later this month to encourage the county to prioritize and support the effort as well.

District 6 Council Member Omar Narvaez said adjustments may be needed, but the strategy is working.

"You don't defund a tool that is working," Narvaez said.

The council will consider an additional $3.1 million to support the program in March.