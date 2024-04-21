North Texas

Corpus Christi officer from North Texas critically hurt after being shot in line of duty

Officer Kyle Hicks joined the Corpus Christi Police Department two years ago

By De'Anthony Taylor

Corpus Christi Police

A police officer from North Texas is fighting for his life after being shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Corpus Christi.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, Officer Kyle Hicks went to a residence following a call for service report and was critically wounded by gunfire.

Hicks, who's reportedly from Arlington, has served the Corpus Christi Police Department since 2022. Authorities also said Officer Hicks is married with four children.

"Please keep Officer Hicks and his family in your prayers and respect their privacy as they navigate this difficult time in their lives," Corpus Christi Police said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story, and NBC 5 will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.

