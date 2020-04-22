coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus Patient Leaves Hospital With Standing Ovation

Charles Lowrey, 61, of Haltom City, was discharged Monday from Medical City North Hills after 11 days at the hospital

By Bianca Castro

Charles Lowrey, of Haltom City, went home Monday with a standing ovation after an 11-day hospital stay and battle against COVID-19.

He was admitted on April 10 and was in ICU for six days and five days on a ventilator.

Hospital staff gave him a standing ovation as the COVID-19 patient was brought to his vehicle in a wheelchair.

"I was glad the hospital was there when I needed it but I was ready to come home," said Lowrey, a truck driver.

He believes he got infected somewhere along a trucking route that took him from Indiana to Wyoming to Pennsylvania.

He says doctors first thought it was food poisoning but then his fever spiked to 107.

"The scariest part is whenever I was in clinic, knowing that my blood pressure was dropping rapidly and my heart rate was dropping rapidly. I thought I wasn't going to be able to make it to the hospital, to be honest with you. That really scared me." said Lowrey.

However, with the help of hospital staff, he did make it and now, with the worst behind him, he can move towards a full recovery.

"I wouldn't want this to happen to anybody. It is truly that bad," said Lowrey.

Lowrey says he still has trouble breathing after walking around but also says he wants to donate blood plasma to help other COVID-19 patients.

coronavirus pandemic
