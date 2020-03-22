Coronavirus Forces Churches Online

With new restrictions on social gatherings, many churches had to cancel or move their services online on Sunday.

Instead of a sanctuary filled with members, the praise and worship team at Park Cities Baptist in Dallas performed in front of cameras, broadcasting live to an audience at home.

“We want to meet people where they are, on their couch, wherever they are we want to meet them with the love of God,” said Jess Barfield, Social Media Coordinator.

After a week defined by change, Senior Pastor Jeff Warren encouraged his leadership team to understand they’re going to have to change, as well.

“Everybody’s job description has changed, even mine has changed,” said Warren.

“The way I spend my time has changed. We’re having Zoom meetings. we’re having conference calls. It’s a time for us to rethink how we do church altogether.”

The Sunday service isn’t the only aspect of the church moving online. Staff members have created platforms to reach their specific area of ministry.

“We have kids’ resources for parents and children. We’re especially reaching out to those who are older, who now become shut-in, to let them know that we love them.” said Warren.

One need facing many churches is in the area of giving. Not being able to host in-person gatherings to collect tithes and offerings could create a financial challenge.

“My heart goes out to churches that may take the majority of their offering on Sunday morning.” said Warren. “I would continue to challenge everybody to support the church, continue to be faithful during this time, like never before.”

Pastor Warren’s primary message on Sunday is one of hope. Hope that people, and the church, will not just survive but can thrive during this time.

“The church has left the building,” said Warren. “But our message, the Gospel, Jesus, what he’s done on the cross, that never changes, but our methods must change, and it’s an exciting time.”