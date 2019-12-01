Police Located Missing Corinth Woman

Theresa "Terri" Ann O'Banon had last been seen at her residence in the 800 block of Peninsula Bend in Shady Shores

By Hannah Jones

corinthmissingperson
Corinth Police Department

The Corinth Police Department located a critical missing person who was gone for approximately nine hours Sunday.

Theresa "Terri" Ann O’Banon's family believed that she may have been wearing completely different clothing from when she was last seen. They told police they thought she could have been wearing a black "Columbia" jacket.

O'Banon had last been seen at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday at her residence in the 800 block of Peninsula Bend in Shady Shores. She left on foot without her cell phone.

