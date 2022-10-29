Lake Worth

Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth

When 911 phone service is unavailable, try texting your emergency to 911

Lake Worth Police Departrment

A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth.

The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility.

Police said a man broke into the tower with a pry bar looking for copper. The man was able to escape, but the police are actively looking for him.

The damage caused major communications issues and affected 911 service in the area.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

AT&T was able to fix the problem quickly while Lake Worth reminded residents they can text 911 (see below) during an emergency.

TEXT TO 911 SERVICE

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

health care 12 hours ago

Hospital Shooting Shines Light on Increasing Violence Against Health Care Workers

Weatherford 13 hours ago

Families Search for Answers 39 Years After Murders of Two Weatherford Teenagers

Lake Worth is part of the Tarrant County 911 District.

In November 2020, the Tarrant County 911 District launched text-to-911 services as another option to get help in an emergency.

To text 911, enter 911 in the recipient box and enter the location or address of the emergency in the message box and hit send.

At this time, in Tarrant County, citizens cannot text photos, videos, and audio to 9-1-1. When texting 9-1-1, do not use emojis (emojis do not go through) or abbreviations as the 9-1-1 call-taker may not understand some abbreviations.

This article tagged under:

Lake WorthLake Worth policecopper theft
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us