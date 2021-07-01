Copper Scores 17 as Sky Beat Wings 91-81

Kahleah Copper scored 17 points to lead seven Chicago players scoring in double figures and the Sky beat the Dallas Wings 91-81on Wednesday night.

Candace Parker had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks and Courtney Vandersloot added 10 points, 12 assists and four steals for Chicago (10-8). Azura Stevens scored 13 points, while Diamond DeShields and Allie Quigley each had 10.

Isabella Harrison had a season-high 20 points, seven rebounds and a career-best four steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale also scored 20 points and added 16.

Dallas shot 32.4% overall, and made just 1 of 11 from 3-point range, in the first half. The Sky made 21 of 42 from the field and had 18 assists to take a 51-29 lead at the end of the second quarter. They had just 13 in an 74-58 loss to Connecticut on Sunday that snapped a seven-game win streak.

The Wings scored 30 points in the third quarter - their second-highest scoring quarter of the season - making 12 of 21 from the field. Ogunbowale made a pair of 3-pointers before Isabella Harrison scored six straight points in a 12-2 run to close the third and Allisha Gray sandwiched a layup and a 3 around a jumper by Kahleah Copper to open the fourth and trim Dallas' deficit to 71-64. Parker answered with layup to spark a 10-1 run and the Sky led by double figures the rest of the way.