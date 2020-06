A mobile home is damaged after a fire in Coppell Monday night.

Coppell Fire Department units responded to a structure fire at the Oak Park Village mobile home park, located at 301 South Coppell Road, at approximately 11:35 p.m.

Officials said that when crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from a double wide mobile home.

All occupants made it out of the mobile home safely, officials said.

No injuries were reported.