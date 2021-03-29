Coppell ISD Teacher Arrested for an Improper Relationship With a Student

A Coppell ISD middle school teacher was arrested on Monday morning and is facing charges of improper relationship with a student.

32-year-old Mercedes Genevieve Coloso taught at Coppell Middle School North. The district fired Coloso shortly after her arrest and said she will not be allowed on any Coppell ISD campus or facility in the future.

Investigators said the Coppell Police Department got a tip about the imporoper relationship last week, and after an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued.

Coloso faces several charges, including indecency with a child, sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator and student.

The Coppell ISD released a statement saying in part "Coppell ISD holds its employees to the highest standards and is deeply saddened and outraged about this situation. Federal privacy laws prohibit the district from releasing additional details about this situation."