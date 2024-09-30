Coppell ISD board to make final vote on school closure amid parent protests

The frustration over a potential school closure in Coppell ISD is reaching new heights this week.

On Monday morning, about two dozen parents and students gathered outside Pinkerton Elementary School to protest the school board’s proposal to close the school. Dozens more had also planned to pull their students out of class at Pinkerton to protest the decision.

“We really hope that internally, each board member has listened to us and our pleas and that they stand up and do what is right,” said Julie Waters, a Pinkerton parent. “And that they don't always have to vote the same way. As individuals, they can do what we're doing and take a stand for what they really believe in.”

This comes after weeks of contention over the school district's efforts to find ways to save money and alleviate financial stress. The district is bracing for a nearly $7 million budget deficit this fiscal year.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Like many school districts across North Texas, Coppell has been weighing its options on school closures due to a lack of state funding. Click here to read more about the challenges facing the district.

“I've been feeling really frustrated about the state of Texas and the current situation with education. Our kid's not getting raised effectively since 2019, even though inflation's been through the roof and we're still operating at 2019 funding levels. It's just ridiculous. And the fact that we're here doing this now is ridiculous,” said Shawn Hester, a Pinkerton Elementary parent.

In a board workshop this month, Coppell ISD revealed just how dire the situation is.

“The district's fund balance is crucial for maintaining operations, particularly during the September to December period when tax revenues are not yet collected. CISD must keep a fund balance of approximately four months of expenditures to have enough cash on hand to pay teachers and staff, as well as meet other operating expenses,” reads an update on the district website. “The district anticipates reaching a budget deficit of $6.8 million for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

On Monday night, the school board is preparing to make a final decision on whether to close Pinkerton Elementary and consolidate Pinkerton kids into Austin and Wilson elementary schools. Then many Wilson kids, including the dual language and bilingual programs, would be bussed to Denton Creek Elementary, about 4 miles across town.

Wilson is a Title 1 School, as is Denton Creek, Austin, Copell Middle School North, and Coppell Middle School East.

Many of the Wilson students live in two mobile home parks across the street from the school. Some parents told NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 that they feel it is not fair to those students or their families, many of whom speak only Spanish and haven't been in the loop on all the changes happening in the district.

“So effectively saying, ‘Even though you live directly across the street, kids, you're going to have to take a bus now,’” said Hester. “And at the expense of our kids. Our kids are the ones moving up there and it doesn't set well with me. It also doesn't set well with me that that's a majority Hispanic community over there that probably has the least voice, the least advocacy in this community.”

The original plan was to consider three schools for closure but it was narrowed down to just Pinkerton in the last two weeks, sending hundreds of parents into a packed town hall meeting to speak out. A similar crowd is expected at Monday night’s regularly scheduled board meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.

Click here to view the agenda.

“What we're asking the district to do is come back with a real plan, an equitable plan. A plan that's long-term in vision and really is more than a band-aid” said Hester. “Something strategic that's going to help us in the next five to ten years because the state funding situation is not getting better.”

According to the school district website, immediately after opening, the Board of Trustees will convene in closed session and will return to open session at 7 p.m.

Pinkerton parents said they are planning another protest outside of the district offices on Denton Tap Road at 4:30 p.m. before the meeting begins.

“So if there's anything in this option of closing Pinkerton that gives them pause, they need to not vote tonight or delay the vote and really figure out what is the long-term plan?” said Waters. “How are we going to fight funding in Austin with Governor Abbott? How are we going to take care of these Wilson DLI kids? What is the best plan for our district?”