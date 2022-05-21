Coppell Holds Fundraiser For North Texas Student Mauled By Dogs

The town of Coppell is coming together for a North Texas college student whose story of enduring and surviving a dog attack has caught national attention.

Jacqueline Durand, 22, has undergone 16 surgeries since being attacked by two dogs in December. The incident left her “permanently and catastrophically disfigured”, according to a lawsuit filed afterwards states.

“I often either have nightmares or just random thoughts,” Durand said Saturday. “It doesn’t go away, but I am going through therapy. So, that’s helping. It’s okay to need help. I also want to just say that therapy is not scary, because it’s something everybody can use. Whether it’s PTSD or anxiety or depression.”

On Saturday, a drive-thru fundraiser organized by her family’s neighbor John Campbell was held at Andy Brown Park Central. Proceeds from the food sold will be donated to Durand’s family.

Campbell said prior to the December incident, he didn’t know the Durands well but felt compelled to help after learning about what happened. The fundraiser initially started as a small community fundraiser within the neighborhood, he said.

“Honestly, I feel like God cleared my schedule for this. I haven’t had anything to do for work for about a month and it allowed us to really sink into this to put it together and to do something good for the community,” he said. “The whole community pulled together for this. It’s really amazing. To know how excited she [Jacqueline] was when this happened was its own reward. It’s amazing.”

Jacqueline’s father John said doctors expect reconstructive surgeries to take about three years to complete.

“When we didn’t know whether Jacqueline would survive or not, we were trying to figure out as a family how we would be strong for her,” he said. “When she came out of the coma and started to awaken and be present, we realized that she is being strong for us.”

Jacqueline’s most recent surgery was on Tuesday for her nose. Healing is a day-to-day process, she said.

“I’m okay. Every surgery is a struggle. I’m trying to recuperate every time that I go through a surgery,” she said. “Spread home and kindness. Hug your loved ones tightly and don’t take everyday for granted. As well as, knowing your pets.”

While the total timeframe for reconstructive surgeries will take about three years, the Durand family says it’s unclear exactly how many surgeries Jacqueline will need.