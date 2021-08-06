A Coppell firefighter was arrested Thursday morning after Hickory Creek police said he placed hidden video cameras in his home to record his family without their consent.

Brad Scott Simpkins, 46, was charged with three counts of invasive visual recording.

According to the city of Coppell, Simpkins, a captain in the emergency management division of the Fire Department, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case Friday.

An investigation found that Simpkins had placed hidden video cameras in the bathrooms of his home to record family members without their knowledge or consent, police said.

He was booked into custody at Denton County Jail after being arrested in his home Thursday morning.

Simpkins has worked for the Coppell Fire Department for the past 13 years, the city said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police said additional charges could be filed against Simpkins.