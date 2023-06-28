Coppell calls for water conservation, issues ‘boil notice' until further notice

The city of Coppell says residents need to boil their water before drinking it after a power outage affected a pump station early Wednesday and interrupted the city's water supply.

Coppell said they were notified early Wednesday that the Village Parkway Pump Station had lost power. The station had backup power, but that failed after several hours of use.

The city has switched to a second backup power source but the initial failure led to the interruption in service.

City officials said not all residents will have water running to their homes at this time. Anyone using city water will need to boil the water before use until further notice. It's recommended that water only be used for emergency purposes until water pressure is fully restored.

"Please note that the boil water notice is still in effect until further notice. As soon as the water is safe for consumption, the city will lift the boil water notice," the city said in a statement. "Until that time, regardless of the availability of water in faucets, residents should continue to follow the mandate in the boil water notice. The city will notify the community as soon as this advisory is lifted."

The boil water notice is to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria that could have entered the waterline when it wasn't fully pressurized. Water used for drinking, cooking and ice-making should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before use.

Oncor is working to permanently restore service to the pump station and city officials said they expect power to be restored by the end of the day Wednesday.