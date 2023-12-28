Coppell-based mortgage and loan company says 14.7 million affected in data breach

A major mortgage and loan company based in Coppell says a recent data breach may have affected 14.7 million homeowners.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as Nationstar Mortgage, isn't saying what type of cyberattack caused the compromise of customer data.

Letters are being sent to customers who were affected.

The company originally said the data breach affected about 4 million because a third-party provider hosted banking information related to mortgage payments.

Mr. Cooper shut down multiple systems after it discovered the cyberattack on October 31, 2023, and started an investigation.

That's when it found that, current and former customers, more than 14 million people had their data stolen.

According to the Mr. Cooper website a limited group of reverse mortgage customers' bank account numbers was involved.

In a notice letter obtained by the Attorney General of Maine states the data accessible during the attack included customer's names, addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, dates of birth and bank account numbers.

On the page dedicated to the incident, Mr. Cooper states:

"To help support our customers, we are offering two years of free credit monitoring and identity protection services through TransUnion to any former or current (as of Oct. 31, 2023) Mr. Cooper customer or customers whose loans we service on behalf of our servicing partners. We will be directly notifying customers and providing them with enrollment instructions for the free identity protection services."

Mr. Cooper says it is actively monitoring the dark web but there's no evidence the data related to the incident has been used.